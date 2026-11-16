Turkish foreign minister attends ministerial meeting in Brussels

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan attended the Second Ministerial Meeting on Cross-Regional Security and Connectivity in Brussels on Monday as part of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, diplomatic sources said.

The meeting brought together representatives from EU member states and countries across the Black Sea region, the South Caucasus, and Central Asia, Fidan said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

During the meeting, Fidan also took part in a session titled "Advancing Security Commitments for the Black Sea Region," the sources added.

According to Fidan, in discussions during the sessions and bilateral meetings, participants addressed the importance of advancing various connectivity projects in a coordinated manner to promote international stability and prosperity.

These include the Middle Corridor, Development Road, Three Seas Initiative, and Global Gateway, Fidan said.

He also emphasized the importance of regional ownership in ensuring security in the Black Sea and underlined the indispensable role of the Montreux Convention for the Turkish Straits.

BILATERAL TALKS AND TURKISH-EU RELATIONS



On the sidelines of the meeting, Fidan held bilateral talks with Romanian Foreign Minister Dan Neculaescu.

Fidan said bringing together the complementary capacities and experience of Türkiye and EU member states within a shared strategic perspective would give fresh impetus to economic relations and serve the interests of both sides.

He also reaffirmed Türkiye's commitment to remaining a strong and reliable partner in implementing concrete, long-term connectivity projects.