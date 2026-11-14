Canada says air traffic systems operating normally despite nationwide US flight ground stop

Canada's air traffic management systems are operating normally despite a nationwide flight ground stop in the US, Canadian Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon said Friday, offering assistance to American aviation authorities.

MacKinnon said Ottawa is aware of the ground stop and is monitoring the situation closely.

"We are aware of a nationwide ground stop in the United States currently affecting multiple airports," he wrote on US social media platform X.

The minister said the Canadian government was in contact with NAV CANADA, the country's civil air navigation service provider.

"While Canadian systems are operating normally, travel to the United States may be disrupted as a result of the ground stops," MacKinnon said.

He added that NAV CANADA had implemented traffic management measures at Canadian airports to manage traffic volumes safely.

MacKinnon also said Canada had offered "full assistance" to the US Federal Aviation Administration as it managed the disruption.

The assistance includes accommodating US-bound aircraft as required, he said.

"We remain ready to provide support to our American colleagues as the situation evolves," he added.

"I want to reassure Canadians that our air traffic management systems continue to function normally," the minister said.



