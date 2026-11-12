Turkish president receives Pakistani prime minister in Antalya

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday received Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the sidelines of the COP31 summit in the Turkish city of Antalya.

The meeting addressed bilateral relations between Türkiye and Pakistan, as well as regional and global developments, according to a statement by the Communications Directorate.

Erdogan said the two countries would continue taking steps to give fresh impetus to bilateral ties, adding that efforts would be accelerated to expand cooperation in various fields, particularly transportation and the defense industry.

Erdogan said the Mecca Defense Alliance had further strengthened solidarity between Türkiye and Pakistan, adding that the two countries would continue to jointly contribute to efforts to end the conflict in Iran.

He also said Türkiye was ready to do everything possible through peaceful means to help address the challenges Pakistan faces in its region.

Erdogan extended his condolences to Prime Minister Sharif over those killed in an attack targeting a police convoy in Pakistan.



Sharif thanks Erdogan for support

Sharif said he thanked Erdogan for Türkiye's "warm and generous hospitality" during the COP31 summit.

"We reaffirmed the deep-rooted, historic and brotherly bonds between Pakistan and Türkiye, and agreed to enhance our cooperation in trade and investment, defence, energy and connectivity," Sharif wrote on US social media company X after meeting Erdogan.

Thanking the Turkish president for his "steadfast support and close coordination" throughout Pakistan's diplomatic efforts between the US and Iran, Sharif said the two leaders "underscored that regional countries, particularly members of the Mecca accord, will continue their efforts for de-escalation and dialogue."





