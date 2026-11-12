Aliyev, Pashinyan discuss advancing Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process in Dublin

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed steps to advance the peace process between their countries during a meeting on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit in Dublin.

In separate statements following the talks, the Azerbaijani presidency and Armenian prime minister's office said the discussions built on the outcomes of an August 2025 peace summit, where Baku and Yerevan signed a joint declaration and initialed a peace agreement.

"The discussions focused on practical steps towards further consolidating peace between the two countries," the statement said, citing the "development of transport and transit connectivity, economic and trade relations, border delimitation, and the implementation of confidence-building measures."

The leaders reviewed progress on the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project, including the planning and design of its railway and highway components and prospects for transit connectivity.

They also welcomed the transit of goods to and from Armenia through Azerbaijan as a "positive development," noting that 105,000 tonnes of cargo had been transported to Armenia via Azerbaijani territory since November 2025.

"The sides also exchanged views on opportunities for further developing economic and trade relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, including the forthcoming interconnection of electricity grids," the statement said.

It added that the leaders highlighted the establishment of working groups on transboundary river management and stressed the importance of environmental cooperation and cooperation on shared water resources.

"The leaders reaffirmed the importance of maintaining positive momentum in the peace process and continuing dialogue aimed at strengthening peace, stability, and prosperity in the region," it added.