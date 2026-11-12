Europe should become 'regular part' of peace talks, Zelenskyy says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed on Thursday the need to ensure European's becoming a regular part of peace talks and reaffirmed that recent discussions were serious.

"We need to make sure that Europe becomes a regular part of these negotiations. From what I have heard from our delegation, the talks were serious, not empty," Zelenskyy said at the opening of European Political Community summit in Dublin.

He highlighted the significance of the prisoner exchange agreement between Moscow and Kyiv following two days of US-mediated Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Abu Dhabi, the Emirati capital.

Zelenskyy noted that the security guarantees were also discussed a lot during the meeting, urging Europe to pay more attention on this matter.

"When the Americans and Russians talk about this, it's not just about security guarantees for Ukraine. In fact, it's more about some kind of new security framework between Europe and Russia, and we find this approach a bit strange," he said.

Zelenskyy further noted that Ukraine's priorities remained unchanged, highlighting the country's need for air defense interceptors and missiles.

"I urge you to take this very seriously and help us find these missiles," he said.

He also stressed Ukraine's need for F-16 fighter jets and ammunition, as well as support for its energy infrastructure ahead of winter.

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