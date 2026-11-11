Turkish president, UN chief plant olive saplings at COP31 summit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres planted olive saplings on Tuesday on the sidelines of the COP31 Leaders' Summit in Antalya.

Erdogan and Guterres attended the summit, held at the Antalya EXPO Center, where they took part in a tree-planting event marking Türkiye's National Afforestation Day on Nov. 11.

The event was part of a nationwide initiative held simultaneously across all 81 provinces.

Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum and Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli also attended the event.





