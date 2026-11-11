Philippines set to host ASEAN summit with focus on ‘collective responses to shared challenges’

The Philippines will host the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Manila from Nov. 15-17, bringing together regional leaders and major global powers, including the US and China, to discuss security, economic cooperation and shared challenges.

According to the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will chair the summit, with discussions covering regional resilience, emerging global challenges and the crisis in Myanmar.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang is expected to attend ASEAN-China engagements, while US President Donald Trump will participate in the ASEAN-US Special Summit on Nov. 17.

Trump is expected to arrive in Manila ahead of the Nov. 17 meeting, although his precise arrival date has not been officially confirmed.

China's participation comes amid continuing tensions in the South China Sea, where Beijing and Manila have repeatedly clashed over competing maritime claims.

The summit will also bring together leaders from Australia, India, Japan, South Korea and other dialogue partners.

Myanmar will be represented by a senior Foreign Ministry official rather than its military leadership.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio earlier said leaders of the Quad grouping — the US, India, Japan and Australia — would meet on the sidelines of the ASEAN gathering.

Rubio said the meeting would focus on "concrete actions" and deliverables rather than diplomatic symbolism.

The summit will conclude with the Philippines handing ASEAN's rotating chairmanship to Singapore.





