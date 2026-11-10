SOUTH KOREAS MAIN OPPOSITION PARTY URGES PRESIDENT TO VETO SPECIAL COUNSEL BILL

South Korea's main opposition People Power Party (PPP) on Tuesday urged President Lee Jae Myung to veto legislation authorizing a special counsel investigation into allegations of fabricated indictments against him and other political figures.

PPP lawmakers gathered outside the presidential office in Seoul, accusing the ruling Democratic Party of attempting to shield Lee from criminal prosecution, Yonhap News Agency reported.

"The special counsel bill marks the final step in a project to free Lee Jae Myung from prison," said PPP leader Jang Dong-hyeok.

He described the legislation as a "jailbreak bill" and demanded the resumption of Lee's suspended criminal trials.

The bill seeks to investigate allegations that prosecutors under former President Yoon Suk Yeol fabricated evidence or pressured witnesses into giving false testimony against Lee and others.

Lee's trials have remained suspended since he assumed office in June 2025 under constitutional provisions protecting sitting presidents from criminal prosecution except for insurrection or treason.

He faces charges involving development scandals, alleged illegal remittances to North Korea and misuse of public funds.

The PPP has staged demonstrations against the legislation and plans further rallies nationwide, beginning in Busan on Saturday.

The ruling Democratic Party rejected the allegations, saying provisions allowing the special counsel to withdraw indictments were removed from the final bill.



