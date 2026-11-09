Türkiye, Uzbekistan sign environmental cooperation agreement

Türkiye and Uzbekistan on Monday signed a pact on cooperation in environmential protection to strengthen joint efforts in tackling climate change, preventing air and water pollution, improving waste management, and promoting the circular economy, on day one of COP31, the UN Climate Change Conference hosted by Türkiye.

The agreement was signed in the southern Turkish city of Antalya following a meeting between COP31 President and Turkish Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum and Aziz Abdukhakimov, adviser to Uzbekistan's president on environmental issues and chairman of the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change, as part of COP31 engagements.

Announcing the agreement on social media, Kurum said it would provide a strong foundation for cooperation between the two countries.

"With the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Environmental Protection that we signed following our meeting, we established a strong foundation for joint efforts in combating climate change, preventing air and water pollution, waste management, and the circular economy," he said.

"I hope this partnership, strengthened in Antalya, will benefit our countries and our shared future," he added.





