Eisenkot, Liberman say they can form stable Israeli government amid coalition rift

Israeli Prime Minister-designate Gadi Eisenkot and Yisrael Beytenu party leader Avigdor Liberman expressed confidence Monday that they could form a government capable of serving a full four-year term, despite differences over which parties could support it.

Eisenkot's Yashar party described their meeting as a "constructive and productive discussion," The Times of Israel reported.

"Both expressed full confidence in their ability to form a stable government for a full four-year term," the party said. Its statement gave no details of any agreement.

Liberman has ruled out backing a minority government or one that relies on Arab-led parties, while signaling that he is open to talks with ultra-Orthodox factions.

President Isaac Herzog formally tasked Eisenkot with forming a government on Sunday after parties representing 67 members of the 120-seat Knesset recommended him. That total included 19 lawmakers from the two Arab-led lists. Outgoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's bloc holds 53 seats, while Eisenkot needs the backing of at least 61 lawmakers to secure parliamentary confidence.

- Military draft exemptions complicate talks

Eisenkot also met former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday evening. Neither leader issued a statement after the meeting, and Bennett has yet to say publicly whether he would support a coalition that preserves military draft exemptions for ultra-Orthodox seminary students, Israeli news outlet Ynet reported.

Bennett's Together party campaigned on ending government funding for people who perform neither military nor national civilian service. Incoming lawmakers from the party said Monday they would stand by that pledge.

"We remain loyal to our principles and will do everything to achieve the outcome closest to what we promised voters," incoming lawmaker Liran Avisar Ben-Horin said, according to Ynet.

Some figures in United Torah Judaism, a longtime Netanyahu ally, have signaled openness to an Eisenkot-led government. Hamodia, a newspaper affiliated with the Ger Hasidic movement, said any coalition agreement would need enforceable guarantees to protect the status of seminary students.

In a separate move ahead of Tuesday's swearing-in of the new Knesset, Yashar asked United Torah Judaism and Shas to support an effort to replace Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana. United Torah Judaism declined, and Shas was expected to withhold its support, Ynet reported.





