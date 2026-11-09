Iran’s parliament speaker accuses Israel of trying to draw US into ‘endless war’

Iran's parliament speaker on Monday accused Israel of trying to draw the US into a prolonged war with Iran, warning that future US presidents would struggle to extricate the country from the conflict.

"Israelis are working overtime to drag the US into an endless war with Iran, a quagmire that no president, now or in the future, Republican or Democrat, could escape," Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf wrote on US social media company X.

"Unless Washington drops the 'Israel First' mindset, America and its allies are headed straight for a dark age," he added.

The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28. Although a ceasefire was reached in April, fighting between Washington and Tehran resumed in July as diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict stalled.





