Netanyahu insists he should lead Israeli unity government although Eisenkot got mandate

Israeli caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted Monday that he should lead a unity government because his Likud party finished first in last month's parliamentary election, a day after President Isaac Herzog formally tasked opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot with forming the next government.

"A unity government is an essential need, it is the need of the hour," Netanyahu said in a video broadcast by Israeli media, including Channel 12. He called for a coalition bringing together all Zionist and ultra-Orthodox parties and argued that the largest party should lead it.

"Likud, under my leadership, won the most votes, a quarter of a million more than the next party," he said.

Likud won 27 of the Knesset's (parliament) 120 seats in the Oct. 27 election, ahead of Eisenkot's Yashar party with 21. Netanyahu's bloc secured 53 seats, short of the 61 needed for a majority. Israeli opposition parties won 48 seats, while Arab parties secured 19.

During Herzog's consultations, 67 lawmakers recommended Eisenkot, 46 backed Netanyahu, and seven declined to recommend either candidate.

Herzog acknowledged that Likud was the largest party but said past presidents had tasked leaders of other parties with forming governments. He pointed to the majority of lawmakers who recommended Eisenkot.

Netanyahu said he was ready to open talks with any party willing to discuss a unity government.

"I'm not ruling anyone out, and no one should rule anyone out. Enough boycotts," he said, calling on Zionist and ultra-Orthodox parties to join forces.

- Eisenkot faces coalition hurdles

Eisenkot has 28 days to form a government, with a possible 14-day extension. After getting the mandate Sunday, he called for a national emergency government, saying the challenges facing Israel require parties to overcome their political divisions.

His efforts face resistance from potential coalition partners over reliance on Arab parties and disagreements over military draft exemptions sought by ultra-Orthodox factions.

Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Lieberman, who met separately with Eisenkot, has ruled out backing a minority government or one that depends on Arab-led parties, while signaling openness to talks with ultra-Orthodox factions.

Herzog could assign the task to another candidate if Eisenkot fails to form a coalition that can win the Knesset's confidence.





