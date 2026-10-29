Trump calls Erdoğan to discuss Organization of Turkic States summit in Türkiye

US President Donald Trump on Thursday made a telephone call to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during a dinner of world leaders to mark Oct. 29 Republic Day, and they discussed this week's Organization of Turkic States (OTS) summit.

Erdoğan conveyed to Trump greetings from the leaders attending the dinner and said the organization's 13th summit would be held in the capital Ankara, the Turkish Communications Directorate said.

He said the summit would adopt decisions aimed at advancing the organization, which has become a source of stability and security in Central Asia, with a population of more than 200 million.

Trump wished Erdoğan success at the summit, the directorate noted.

The reception came as Ankara hosted the OTS' 13th summit on Thursday and Friday under the theme "Turkic Century: Unity in Language, Thought and Deed." The summit is expected to address regional cooperation, strengthen solidarity among member states, and advance the Turkic World Vision 2040.

Established in 2009, the OTS includes Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan as members, while Turkmenistan, Hungary, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), and the Economic Cooperation Organization hold observer status.