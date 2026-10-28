Türkiye’s President Erdoğan meets Kazakh counterpart Tokayev in Ankara

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a one-on-one meeting and chaired a meeting between the delegations of their countries in Ankara on Wednesday.

Earlier, Erdoğan welcomed Tokayev, who is on an official visit to Türkiye, with an official ceremony at the main entrance of the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Culture and Tourism Minister Nuri Ersoy, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu, and Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, along with other officials, attended the ceremony.

Erdoğan will also host an official dinner in Tokayev's honor.