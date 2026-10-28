Türkiye, Kazakhstan to deepen defense industry cooperation

Türkiye will diversify and deepen its defense industry cooperation with Kazakhstan on a win-win basis, the head of Türkiye's Secretariat of Defense Industries said on Wednesday.

Haluk Görgün made the remarks in a social media post via NSosyal after attending talks at the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara, where Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan hosted Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and his delegation.

Noting that defense industry cooperation is a key pillar of bilateral ties with Kazakhstan, Görgün said Türkiye is a reliable, long-term partner backed by an ecosystem developed over the past quarter-century under Erdoğan's vision.

He highlighted Türkiye's competitive defense products and policies that support joint production with partner nations.

"We will diversify and deepen our areas of cooperation with friendly and brotherly Kazakhstan within the framework of a win-win approach," Görgün said.

"We view every step that brings together the expertise of our countries as a valuable contribution to the security and prosperity of the Turkic world," he added.