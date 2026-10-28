Yemeni army claims 239 Houthis neutralized in 749 operations over 24 hours

Yemen's armed forces said they neutralized 239 Houthi commanders and fighters in 749 operations targeting the group's military positions across several fronts during 24 hours as part of Operation Dawn of Yemen.

Col. Majed Abdullah al-Nuzaili, spokesman for the armed forces, said on US social media company X that the operations targeted Houthi command centers, fortifications, firing positions, reinforcements and supply routes.

He said the attacks disrupted Houthi field command operations, suppressed firing positions and prevented frontline units from receiving reinforcements and supplies.

The operations resulted in the neutralization of 239 Houthi commanders and fighters, while 117 military vehicles and pieces of combat equipment were destroyed or damaged, according to the spokesman.

Army units and allied Popular Resistance forces continued consolidating their gains and increasing pressure on Houthi positions in southwestern Taiz province, he said.

Al-Nuzaili added that operations continued along the fronts in Al-Jawf, Marib and Al-Bayda provinces, as well as the southern and southwestern fronts.

He said the armed forces would continue operations in accordance with military plans while taking precautions to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree claimed on X that Saudi warplanes and missiles carried out 101 strikes over 24 hours, targeting civilian sites in the capital, Sanaa, and several provinces.

He said the attacks targeted Al-Jawf, Taiz, Amran, Hajjah, Saada, Al-Dhale, Al-Mahwit and Lahj provinces, in addition to the capital.

Saree claimed the strikes involved F-15 and Typhoon fighter jets that took off from Saudi Arabia's Khamis Mushait and Taif air bases, as well as missiles launched from Najran.

He also claimed the attacks killed and injured dozens of people, including women and children, but did not provide an exact casualty toll.

According to Saree, the total number of Saudi airstrikes and missile attacks since the beginning of the latest escalation has reached 3,480.

Neither side's battlefield claims could be independently verified.

The statement comes amid intensified fighting between government forces and the Houthis, who have controlled the capital, Sanaa, and large parts of northern Yemen since 2014.

The latest escalation has seen government forces and their allies launch Operation Dawn of Yemen against Houthi positions across multiple fronts, including Taiz, Marib and Al-Jawf.

A Saudi-led coalition has also conducted airstrikes against Houthi military targets amid renewed cross-border missile and drone attacks.

Yemen has been engulfed in conflict since 2014, when the Houthis seized Sanaa, prompting a Saudi-led military intervention in March 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government.

The prolonged conflict has caused one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, leaving millions dependent on humanitarian assistance.























