Türkiye aims to turn defense ties with Qatar, Pakistan, Indonesia into joint production projects

Türkiye aims to turn its defense industry cooperation with Qatar, Pakistan and Indonesia into joint production and technology development projects, the country's defense industry chief said in a statement.

Haluk Gorgun, the head of Türkiye's Secretariat of Defense Industries, said the Badr Memorandum of Understanding signed by the four countries in Doha provides a strategic framework for combining their capabilities.

"We believe the Badr Memorandum of Understanding will help translate the complementary capabilities of Qatar, Pakistan, Indonesia and Türkiye into concrete projects," Gorgun said in a statement issued by the secretariat.

The agreement aims to support joint military production projects and strengthen cooperation in technical training, research and development, according to the statement.

Gorgun said Türkiye's engineering, design, manufacturing and systems integration capabilities offer opportunities for international partnerships.

He stressed that Ankara's approach extends beyond supplying defense equipment to sharing technical knowledge and experience with partner countries.

"Our approach in the defense industry is to produce together, develop together and grow stronger together by sharing our knowledge, engineering capabilities and experience," he said.