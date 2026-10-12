TÜRKIYES TRADE SALES VOLUME INCREASES IN AUGUST

Türkiye's overall trade sales volume increased by 0.6% year-on-year in August, while the retail sales volume index jumped by 10.1%.

The country's trade sales volume also increased by 0.2% in August compared to the previous month, while retail trade sales volume went up by 1.4% month-on-month in August.

The wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles volume decreased by 11.2% annually and 1% monthly during the same period.

Wholesale trade sales volume fell by 1.9% on an annual basis and 0.2% on a monthly basis.

Among retail sub-sectors, non-food sales excluding automotive fuel posted a 12.8% annual increase.

Sales of computers, books, and telecommunications equipment saw the highest annual jump with 22.9%.

Mail orders and internet sales volume increased by 17.9% year-on-year.

Electronic goods and furniture was the only retail sub-sector to experience an annual decline, dropping by 3.1%.

Food, drinks, and tobacco sales volume grew by 5.3% compared to the same month of the previous year.





