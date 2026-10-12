Israel not expected to attack Iran before elections, opposition leader says

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid said Monday that intelligence available to him does not indicate that Israel is expected to go to war with Iran before the country's parliamentary elections on Oct. 27.

Lapid accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of using warnings about a possible war with Iran or an attack on Israel as part of his election campaign.

As opposition leader, Lapid receives security and military briefings from Netanyahu, particularly concerning major military operations or the possibility of war.

Speaking to local radio station 103 FM, Lapid criticized Netanyahu's handling of security threats ahead of the elections.

"The prime minister can dominate the agenda by warning of an imminent terrorist attack or a war with Iran. Whether that is good for Israel is a question voters should ask themselves," he said.

Israeli media reported that Netanyahu chaired a security meeting Sunday evening to discuss developments concerning Iran.

"Based on the intelligence available to me, no war with Iran is expected before the elections," Lapid added.

The Oct. 27 elections are widely viewed as a major political test for Netanyahu and opposition parties seeking to form an alternative government.

Recent opinion polls have shown opposition parties ahead of Netanyahu's bloc, but without a clear parliamentary majority to form a government.

On Sept. 29, Netanyahu warned that Israel's enemies might attempt attacks ahead of the elections, prompting Lapid to accuse him of spreading fear for political purposes.

Following a security briefing with Netanyahu, Lapid said there was no reason to alarm the public and insisted that the elections should proceed as scheduled.





