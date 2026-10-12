Nationwide strike disrupts public transport, services across Belgium

Public services across Belgium faced disruptions on Monday as workers affiliated with the trade union ACOD staged a nationwide strike against government policies, planned budget cuts and measures affecting public sector employees.

The strike affected public transportation, broadcasting, education, postal services and waste collection, with the extent of disruptions varying across the country, according to Belga news agency.

Belgium's national railway operator SNCB (NMBS) said seven out of 10 Intercity trains were operating under an alternative timetable, while only half of local trains were running.

Most peak-hour trains, which normally provide additional services during morning and evening rush hours, were cancelled.

In Flanders region, public transport operator De Lijn reported that around 40% of its buses and trams were not operating, with approximately 61% of services running across the region.

In Wallonia region, transport operator TEC warned of disruptions across its entire network, while Brussels public transport operator STIB said service interruptions could not be ruled out.

Disruptions were also expected in schools, as the ACOD Education union filed a strike notice, particularly affecting institutions within the Flemish GO! education network.

Public broadcasters VRT and RTBF also experienced significant disruptions following the strike call.

The strike could also affect postal deliveries and household waste collection.

Postal operator Bpost anticipated disruptions comparable to those experienced during the previous Friday's industrial action.

Waste collection services were also expected to face interruptions in several municipalities, particularly in the Brussels-Capital Region.

Brussels-Cleanliness warned that it could take several days for waste collection operations to return to normal.

The strike was called by ACOD, the socialist public sector trade union, as part of wider opposition to government budget proposals and planned spending cuts.





