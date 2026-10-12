Yemeni army bombards Houthi positions in Taiz amid escalation

The Yemeni army said Monday it carried out a series of airstrikes on Houthi positions in the southwestern province of Taiz as military escalation continues to rage across the country.

The army's Taiz Military Axis said in a statement that warplanes bombed Houthi positions in the Al-Arsouma, Al-Maraziqan and 60th Street areas north of Taiz.

Other strikes targeted Jabal al-Mun'im and Tabbat al-Khalwa west of the city, as well as a Houthi military camp in eastern Taiz, it added.

The statement did not provide details on the results of the strikes, and there was no immediate comment from the Houthis.

The attacks came on the eighth day of Operation "Dawn of Yemen", which Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad al-Alimi said is aimed at restoring state institutions and retaking the capital Sanaa from the Houthis.

The developments are part of a military escalation that began in July, the broadest since a period of relative calm following a truce that began in April 2022.

Yemen has been at war since the Houthis seized Sanaa and several provinces in September 2014, before a Saudi-led coalition intervened in March 2015 in support of the country's internationally recognized government.





