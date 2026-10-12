China bars Belize, Paraguay ministers from entry over Taiwan ties

China on Monday said it had imposed sanctions on ministers from Belize and Paraguay, including visa and entry bans, over their countries' diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

Belize's Foreign Minister Francis Fonseca and Paraguay's Information and Communication Technologies Minister Gustavo Villate were sanctioned as "certain anti-China politicians" have in recent years supported diplomatic relations with Taiwan in their respective countries through their actions and statements on China-related issues that "damaged China's core interests," according to two separate statements by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

The sanctions include asset freezes in China and a ban on Chinese organizations and individuals engaging in transactions or cooperation with the two ministers.

The measures aim to safeguard China's "sovereignty, security and development interests" and oppose "separatist activities" aimed at "Taiwan independence," the ministry said.





