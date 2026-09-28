Legal proceedings continue against market-disrupting transactions, says Turkish finance minister

Authorities maintain legal processes against those involved in market-disrupting transactions, the Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek stated on Monday.

Şimşek assured on Turkish social media platform Nsosyal that the government will not take any action against individuals and companies unrelated to these activities.

He emphasized that protecting the investment, employment, production, and export capacity of Türkiye's real sector remains a top priority.

Officials protect the legitimate rights of fund investors in coordination with the Ministry of Justice, Şimşek noted.

He pledged that the government will continue taking necessary measures, particularly providing liquidity to the market, to prevent developments from negatively affecting the financial system and the real economy.

Şimşek also urged the public to rely strictly on official statements from authorized institutions regarding the ongoing process.