Israelis protest against Netanyahu over reported warnings before Oct. 7 Hamas attack

Hundreds of Israelis demonstrated against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in central Tel Aviv on Sunday following reports that he had received warnings ahead of the Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel by the Palestinian group Hamas.

They gathered at Habima Square and criticized Netanyahu for his failure to act on the alerts, Israel's Haaretz daily reported. Some mocked his denials, chanting: "Everyone is lying, and you alone are telling the truth."

In a joint statement, relatives of those killed or taken captive on Oct. 7 accused Israel's political leadership of covering up its responsibility for the attack.

"Warning after warning, but every time we hear the same answer: 'I didn't know,'" Einav Zangauker, the mother of former hostage Matan Zangauker, told the gathering.

Addressing Netanyahu, she said: "Everyone is lying, and only you are telling the truth?"

The demonstration followed reports by Haaretz and the New York Times alleging that United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan warned Netanyahu of a major Hamas operation before Oct. 7.

The Atlantic magazine also reported that Egypt had warned Israel that Hamas appeared to be preparing a major attack.

Netanyahu's office has denied that he received warnings from either the UAE or Egypt.

A UAE official source told the Abu Dhabi-based The National newspaper that the country discusses such security matters with other states through the relevant agencies rather than at the level of national leaders.