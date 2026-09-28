Zelensky says Azerbaijani citizen killed in Russian overnight attack on Kyiv region

At least two people were killed in a Russian attack on Ukraine's Kyiv region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday.

One of those killed was an Azerbaijani citizen, Zelensky said in a statement on Telegram.

"Two people were killed in the Kyiv Region, one of them an Azerbaijani citizen," he said.

In addition, 28 people were injured in the Kharkiv region, including nine children, he added.

Meanwhile, four people, including three children, were injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on Russia's Voronezh region, regional Gov. Alexander Gusev said.

"About 20 drones were intercepted over the region overnight and in the morning. A woman was hospitalized in moderate condition, two children were in serious condition and a teenager received medical treatment at the scene," he said.

A country house and three garages were also damaged by fire in Voronezh, while windows and roofs of several apartment buildings and private houses were damaged in the city and surrounding areas, according to the governor.

In a separate statement, the Russian Defense Ministry said its forces had struck Ukrainian logistics and communications facilities, port infrastructure and vessels it said were used to support the Ukrainian armed forces.

The ministry said the targets included data centers and fuel infrastructure in Kyiv, facilities at the Vasylkiv military airfield in the Kyiv region, a logistics center in Odesa, infrastructure at the Izmail port and a shipbuilding and repair facility.

It also said two dry cargo vessels carrying military or dual-use supplies had been hit.

The claims by both sides could not be independently verified.