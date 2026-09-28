Finland bound to defense cooperation with Israel ‘whether we like it or not’: Defense minister

Finland must maintain long-term defense cooperation with Israel, Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen said Monday, as arms trade with the country faces criticism and restrictions elsewhere in Europe.

In a statement by the Defense Ministry, Hakkanen said Israeli weapons systems acquired in recent years were central to Finland's defense capability, citing the David's Sling air defense system, Gabriel 5 missiles and Spike anti-tank missiles.

His remarks come amid a wider European debate over military ties with Israel. Human rights groups have urged governments to halt arms transfers to Israel, warning that continued supplies risk enabling violations of international law in Gaza. Spain has tightened restrictions on arms trade with Israel, while Italy suspended automatic renewal of a defense cooperation agreement earlier this year.

Hakkanen said purchasing the systems also entails a long-term relationship with Israeli suppliers for spare parts, software updates, training and technical support.

"This fact binds us to cooperation with Israel, whether we like it or not," he said.

He also said Israel was named alongside the US and South Korea as a key defense materiel partner in Finland's 2024 Defense Report. Of Finland's parliamentary parties, only the Left Alliance opposed cooperation with Israel, he said.