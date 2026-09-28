Syria dismantles ISIS cell operating across 4 provinces

Syrian authorities said Sunday that they dismantled a cell belonging to the terrorist group ISIS (Daesh) that operated across four provinces and seized explosives prepared for attacks.

The General Intelligence Service, in coordination with internal security forces, broke up the cell following a series of security operations, the official SANA news agency reported.

Authorities said the cell began operating in northeastern Raqqa province before expanding into Aleppo, Idlib and Homs.

Four cell leaders were arrested in Raqqa, while other members were detained in the three other provinces after security forces tracked their movements.

Explosive materials prepared for terrorist attacks were also seized during the operations.

Initial investigations showed that cell members carried out five kidnappings and were involved in assassinations and planting explosive devices, according to security forces.

Syrian authorities said in July that security forces dismantled several ISIS cells in southern Syria and arrested Firas al-Dagher, a senior ISIS leader.

The Interior Ministry said at the time that 235 terrorists had been detained and seven planned ISIS attacks foiled over a three-month period.





