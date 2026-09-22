TÜRKIYE, PAKISTAN, EGYPT CONDEMN ATTACKS TARGETING SAUDI ARABIA, REITERATING THEIR SUPPORT FOR KINGDOMS SECURITY

Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Egypt on Tuesday condemned attacks targeting the kingdom, including those coming from the Houthis, reiterating their "unwavering support" to its security and territorial integrity."

The foreign ministers of the four countries met in New York on Sep. 21 on the sidelines of the 81st Session of the UN General Assembly.

In a joint statement, the ministers reiterated the significance of continued consultation and coordination among the four countries to support peace, security, stability and prosperity in the Middle East and the wider region.

"Expressing deep concern over continued tension and hostilities in the region, the Ministers underscored that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only path to a sustainable resolution, and in this context underscored the need to uphold the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding for lasting peace and stability," the statement said.

"They further affirmed the Kingdom's inherent right to defend itself, its territory, and its people, in accordance with international law and the Charter of the United Nations."

The ministers, according to the readout, also underlined the importance of protecting the safety and freedom of maritime navigation.

"The Ministers reaffirmed their unwavering support for the legitimate Yemeni Government and the Presidential Leadership Council in their efforts to achieve security, stability and development in Yemen through a political process and an inclusive Yemeni-Yemeni dialogue involving different parties," it added.

Stressing the importance of putting Palestinian cause at the center to achieve peace, security and stability in the Middle East, the ministers reaffirmed their support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, "including their inalienable right to self-determination and to establish an independent, sovereign, viable and contiguous State of Palestine on the basis of the 4 June 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions."

The statement reiterated the commitment to safeguarding the sovereignty, unity, independence, and territorial integrity of Sudan.

The ministers underlined the need to protect Sudan's legitimate national institutions and opposed the establishment of any parallel structures that could threaten the country's sovereignty and national unity.

They underscored the urgent need to prevent the illegal transfer of weapons, mercenaries, and foreign combatants into Sudanese territory.

The ministers agreed to sustain close coordination and regular consultations on regional and international developments with the aim of enhancing collective security and supporting lasting regional stability.