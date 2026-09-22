Turkish, Senegalese leaders hold sideline talks in New York

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held closed-door talks Tuesday with his Senegalese counterpart, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, in New York.

The meeting came on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

The Turkish Embassy in Dakar, which was opened in 1962, is one of the first Turkish embassies on the African continent. The Senegalese Embassy in Ankara was opened in August 2006.

Turkish-Senegalese relations gained remarkable momentum, especially in recent years, in the political, economic and cultural fields.