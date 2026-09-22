Turkish President Erdogan urges countries yet to recognize Palestine to reconsider stance

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday urged countries that have not yet recognized the state of Palestine to review their position.

Speaking at the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Erdogan said Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' absence from the assembly hall was an injustice to Palestinians that "wounds consciences."

"Palestinian President Mr. Abbas has been unable to be in this hall for two consecutive years. This injustice against our Palestinian brothers and sisters wounds consciences," he added.

Erdogan said Türkiye would continue to speak on behalf of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state despite Abbas' absence.

"Although Mr. Abbas cannot be here in person, just as we did last year, we will be the voice of a free and sovereign state of Palestine," he said.

Erdogan called on countries to recognize a Palestinian state. "Today, once again, I call on all countries that have not yet recognized the state of Palestine to reconsider their decisions," he said.

Addressing the situation in the Gaza Strip, Erdogan said the enclave had become the world's largest cemetery for children, and the region with the world's highest rate of child amputations.





