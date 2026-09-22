Turkish President Erdoğan meets UN chief in New York

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York, and discussed regional and global issues, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said.

The closed-door meeting at UN headquarters came after Erdoğan addressed the 81st session of the General Assembly.

Erdoğan said Türkiye had worked closely with Guterres, whose term as UN secretary-general is approaching its conclusion, on a range of issues concerning global peace and security.

Regarding the Gaza Strip, Erdoğan said Israel's "lack of willingness "to pursue peace had once again become "apparent."

Erdoğan told Guterres that attacks by illegal settlers in the occupied West Bank and assaults on holy sites in Jerusalem had "further worsened" the situation.

He stressed the need to preserve the basis for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The Turkish president said tensions in Iran and Ukraine needed to be reduced, and that Türkiye was working to support the diplomatic process. A process emerging from within the region could be beneficial regarding the Strait of Hormuz, he added.

On the Black Sea, Erdoğan said Türkiye expected all parties to act responsibly to ensure navigational safety. He said Ankara was concerned about commercial vessels being targeted.

Regarding Cyprus, Erdoğan said no proposal that does not recognize the sovereign equality and equal international status of the Turkish Cypriot people would produce a result.

The UN said in a statement that Guterres and Erdoğan exchanged views on Cyprus, the war in Ukraine, as well as the situation across the Middle East.

























