ZELENSKY, VON DER LEYEN DISCUSS UKRAINES FINANCIAL STABILITY AT NEW YORK MEETING

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that he discussed ways to ensure Ukraine's financial stability through the end of 2027 with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

He said in a statement on Telegram that the meeting took place on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly in New York, and that EU sanctions policy against Russia was also on the agenda.

"We discussed in detail with Ursula von der Leyen how to ensure the financial stability of our country this year and next. We are grateful for the decision on the EU 90 billion euro ($105 billion) loan, and Ukraine fulfills its obligations to close the budget deficit as much as possible," he said.

They also agreed that their teams would explore other avenues of financial support, he said.

Zelensky said they also discussed sanctions, arguing that signals about lifting restrictions on some Russian businessmen were "suicidal and counterproductive."

Von der Leyen said that the EU is working to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities, including through a new anti-ballistic program aimed at rapidly scaling up production.

"Our new EU-Ukraine anti-ballistic programme can help rapidly scale up production. More defence support is coming ... We have €37 billion still available in this calendar year," she wrote on X.

Von der Leyen said she delivered a clear message to world leaders during her visit to New York, calling for increased international support for Ukraine's defense.

Zelensky said separately that he also met and discussed EU sanctions policy with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

The Ukrainian president said he also discussed financial support with Frederiksen, including measures that could help cover Ukraine's budget deficit.