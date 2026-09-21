Türkiye to support Kosovo in securing 'its rightful place' in international community: President

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti in New York on Monday for talks on a range of issues.

The closed-door meeting at the Turkish House, or Turkevi Center, came on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting.

The meeting addressed bilateral relations between Türkiye and Kosovo as well as regional and global developments, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Erdoğan said Türkiye would continue taking steps to increase bilateral trade to a level commensurate with the two countries' potential, said the statement.

He also said that Ankara would work to further advance cooperation with Kosovo in security and defense industries.

Erdoğan told Kurti that Türkiye would continue to support Kosovo in securing "its rightful place" in the international community and that Ankara also supports dialogue among the Balkan countries.

During the meeting, the president invited Kurti to attend the COP31 Leaders' Summit, which Türkiye is scheduled to host in November in Antalya.

Türkiye and Kosovo enjoy friendly relations based on their common history. Ankara recognized Kosovo on Feb. 18, 2008, the very first day following its declaration of independence.





















