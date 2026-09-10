Syria welcomes IAEA consensus decision closing outstanding nuclear file issues

Syria welcomed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors' consensus adoption of a resolution closing outstanding issues related to the country's nuclear file and removing the matter from the board's agenda.



In a statement late Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry said the decision "closes a chapter that has lasted for years" and opens "new prospects" for Syria to cooperate internationally on the peaceful uses of nuclear energy and technology.



The ministry described the resolution as an "important diplomatic and legal achievement for Syria," saying it reflected the country's "success in building consensus within the IAEA Board of Governors."



It said Damascus had adopted "transparency, cooperation and respect for international obligations as a consistent approach since the country's liberation," in an effort to address the legacy left by the government of former President Bashar al-Assad.



On Wednesday, the IAEA Board of Governors decided to end the noncompliance finding on Syria's nuclear obligations after the completion of technical and legal requirements, according to the Syrian state television Alikhbariah.