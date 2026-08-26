TÜRKIYE SAYS DISSOLUTION OF SDF GROUP IMPORTANT STEP FOR SYRIAS STABILITY

The dissolution of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) group marks an important step toward strengthening state authority across Syria and advancing an inclusive political process, Türkiye said Wednesday.

Since the beginning of the Syrian crisis, Türkiye has maintained "a principled and determined stance" against attempts by terrorist groups and external interventions to divide the country. Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal

He said the approach, pursued under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, is based on the principle that "only the will of the Syrian people should shape Syria's future."

He hailed the dissolution of the SDF as "an important development" for reinforcing state authority nationwide and bringing different sectors of society together on "a common political ground."

He added that Damascus' continued efforts based on inclusivity have "great importance" for achieving lasting stability.

Duran said Türkiye's vision of a "Terrorism-Free Türkiye" and a "Terrorism-Free Region" reflects the same regional approach, stressing the importance of a regional order where ethnic, sectarian, and social differences are not turned into instruments of conflict, terrorist organizations hold no influence, and borders and sovereignty are protected.

"Türkiye will continue to support Syria's recovery and the Syrian people living in peace and prosperity with all sectors of society against dirty calculations and scenarios," he said.