Macron welcomes ‘decisive step’ toward integration of SDF into Syrian state

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday welcomed what he described as a "decisive step" toward the peaceful integration of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into the Syrian state.

"I congratulate Syria on the decisive step taken yesterday in the process of peacefully integrating the Syrian Democratic Forces into the Syrian state," Macron said on US social media company X.

He praised Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa's commitment and the "sense of responsibility" demonstrated by SDF leader Mazloum Abdi and the group.

Macron said France had played an active role in supporting the process since the beginning of Syria's political transition and would closely monitor its implementation.

"France will continue to support the Syrian transition, guided solely by Syria's unity and sovereignty, respect for all its components, and the state's monopoly on weapons," he said.

Macron added that those principles were essential to building lasting peace and stability in Syria and beyond.