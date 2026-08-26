Meta to pay $12.6B to settle social media addiction case with US states

US-based social media and tech company Meta has agreed to pay $12.6 billion to settle a federal case brought by a coalition of 29 state attorneys general alleging the company misrepresented the potential mental health harms its social media platforms pose to children, CNBC reported Wednesday.

The proposed consent judgment would also require Meta to introduce daily usage limits and nighttime blocks for teen users of platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, strengthen age-verification measures and provide additional tools for parents and guardians, according to the report.

CNBC said 7% of the settlement amount would be paid immediately.

The agreement was disclosed in a court filing during the second week of a federal trial in the state of California.

The case was co-led by California Attorney General Rob Bonta and the attorneys general of Colorado, New Jersey and Kentucky on behalf of the 29-state coalition.

The litigation stemmed from a 2023 lawsuit that accused Meta of misleading the public about risks associated with Facebook and Instagram, and their effects on young users.





