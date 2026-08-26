Turkish president stresses determination to achieve Terror-Free Türkiye, terror-free region

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday underlined the country's determination to achieve the goals of a Terror-Free Türkiye and a terror-free region.

"We tied up our horse's tail to achieve our goals of a Terror-Free Türkiye and a terror-free region," Erdogan said during his address at an event commemorating the 955th anniversary of the Battle of Malazgirt in the eastern Mus province, a historic victory for Turks in Anatolia.

Erdogan stressed that Türkiye has no choice but to remain powerful and united, expressing determination to make the region "a land of peace and well-being once again."

"We never bow before anyone else if the future of our homeland, our state and our nation is at stake," Erdogan vowed.

"Those who think they can stop Türkiye's and the Turkish nation's blessed march through traps and provocations are doomed to disappointment," he added.





