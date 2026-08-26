Iran experiencing ‘worst conditions’ of economic warfare: President Pezeshkian

Iran is experiencing the "worst conditions" of economic warfare, President Masoud Pezeshkian said Wednesday, stressing that the country continues to carry out development projects despite mounting pressure.

"Although we are experiencing the worst conditions of economic warfare, everyone sees the missile war, but perhaps not everyone sees the economic pressures. Nevertheless, the work continues, and this is commendable," Pezeshkian said at an online ceremony inaugurating projects carried out by the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, according to the Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA).

Pezeshkian praised those involved in completing the projects, saying their achievements were particularly significant given the pressure and conflict facing the country.

"Perhaps we would not have been able to accomplish this much under normal circumstances," he said.

The Iranian president said the country could achieve better results through public support, greater accountability among officials and increased participation by businesses and investors.

"I believe we can perform much better. With the solidarity and support of our people, the accountability of officials and the participation of the private sector and investors, we can quickly address the country's problems," he added.

The US withdrew in 2018 from the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers and reinstated sanctions against Tehran under its "maximum pressure" campaign.

Washington has since expanded measures targeting Iran's oil exports, financial sector and international trade links.