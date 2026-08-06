Türkiye, 7 others condemn 'in strongest terms' Israeli strikes on Gaza healthcare, civilian infrastructure

Türkiye and seven other countries on Thursday condemned "in the strongest terms" Israel's attacks on healthcare facilities, medical infrastructure and civilian sites in the Gaza Strip, saying the strikes violate international law and jeopardize efforts to advance a Gaza peace plan.

In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates denounced Israel's continued violations in Gaza, including attacks that have caused civilian casualties, particularly among women and children.

The ministers said the attacks constitute a "clear breach" of international law and the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, warning they undermine efforts to implement the plan's second phase after US President Donald Trump announced Palestinian factions had accepted its roadmap.

They stressed that protecting civilians and medical facilities and ensuring safe, unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid across Gaza are legal obligations under international law.

The statement linked the situation in Gaza to settler attacks in the occupied West Bank, the expansion of illegal Israeli settlements and unilateral measures aimed at changing the status quo in occupied East Jerusalem.

"Taken together, these practices constitute a systematic policy aimed at imposing a fait accompli by force, undermining the foundations of the two-state solution, and marginalizing the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, in flagrant violation of international law and the relevant UN resolutions," the statement said.

They called on the international community, particularly the UN Security Council, to assume its legal and moral responsibilities by taking effective measures to ensure Israel complies with its obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law, and UN Security Council Resolution 2803, while holding those responsible for serious violations accountable.

They said such measures would help protect civilians and achieve a permanent ceasefire.

The ministers also rejected any attempts to annex the occupied Palestinian territory or forcibly displace Palestinians, reaffirming that lasting peace requires a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as the capital of a future Palestinian state.





