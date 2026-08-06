North Korea launches unidentified projectile toward East Sea: South Korea

South Korea's military said Thursday that North Korea launched an unidentified projectile toward the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan, according to Yonhap News Agency.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the launch, without providing further details.

Japan's Defense Ministry later said through US social media platform X that North Korea appeared to have launched a ballistic missile.

There has been no impact on the surrounding areas of Japan, it added.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi instructed officials to gather and analyze information, confirm the safety of aircraft and ships, and take all possible measures to prepare for unforeseen situations.

North Korea last conducted the test of a tactical ballistic missile, as well as new multiple rocket launchers and other weapons, on June 25.



