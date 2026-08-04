Turkish foreign minister discusses ongoing global crises with counterparts

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed ongoing global crises with several of his counterparts during phone calls over the past week.

On July 31, he spoke by phone with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan. The two ministers discussed the latest developments in the region and efforts to end the ongoing conflicts.

On Aug. 1, Fidan held a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. They discussed the latest developments in the ongoing negotiation process.

"Türkiye will continue its efforts to end the conflicts in our region and establish a lasting peace," Fidan said during the phone call.

On Aug. 3, Fidan spoke with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad AlSabah.

During the call, the two ministers discussed the latest developments in the region.

Later the same day, Fidan congratulated Zulfikar Zeynula, chairman of the Turkish Democratic Party of North Macedonia, on his appointment as state minister and wished him success in his new role.

Also on Aug. 3, Fidan spoke with the UK's new Foreign Secretary, Ed Miliband.

Congratulating his British counterpart on his new appointment, Fidan discussed the current situation in the Middle East, particularly Gaza, the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine war, and ongoing efforts to end conflicts in the region.