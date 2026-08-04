Lebanon, Israel open 7th round of direct negotiations in Rome

A seventh round of direct negotiations between Lebanon and Israel began Tuesday in the Italian capital, Rome, under US sponsorship, according to Lebanese media.

Delegations from both sides are taking part in the talks to discuss files related to the implementation of a US-mediated framework agreement signed in June between Beirut and Tel Aviv, the National News Agency (NNA) said.

Italian news agency ANSA confirmed the opening of the talks, without providing more details.

Rome hosted a sixth round of talks on June 14, following five rounds in Washington, which resulted in the signing of a framework agreement on June 26. The agreement provides for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from all occupied Lebanese territory in return for the deployment of the Lebanese army in those areas and the disarmament of armed groups, a reference to Hezbollah.

The talks come amid continued tensions along Lebanon's southern border and ongoing Israeli land-clearing, demolition and explosive operations targeting homes and other structures in several southern towns.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed 4,333 people and injured 12,236 others, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry.

Israel has continued its attacks despite the signing of a US-sponsored "framework formula" agreement between Beirut and Tel Aviv on June 26.



