Turkish Airlines sets daily passenger, flight records in early August

Turkish Airlines announced Monday that it set new daily passenger and flight records during the first weekend of August.

The Turkish flag carrier transported 248,922 passengers on Saturday, setting a new daily record for Turkish Airlines operations, according to a company statement through US social media firm X.

The airline group surpassed that figure on Sunday, carrying a total of 352,715 passengers, including 248,318 on Turkish Airlines flights and 104,397 through its low-cost subsidiary AJet.

Turkish Airlines and AJet operated a combined 1,970 passenger flights on Sunday, including 1,388 Turkish Airlines services and 582 AJet flights.

When Turkish Cargo operations were included, the group's total daily flight count reached an all-time high of 2,034.

The airline said it expects to set further records during August as it seeks to strengthen Türkiye's position in global aviation.

Turkish Airlines carried 44.5 million passengers in the first half of this year, up 5.5% from the same period last year, while its passenger load factor rose 2.3 percentage points to 83.7%.

International passenger numbers increased 6.6% to 29.4 million during the January-June period, while domestic passenger traffic rose 3.6% to 15.1 million. Cargo and mail volume climbed 13.3% to nearly 1.16 million tons.

The group transported 92.6 million passengers in 2025, an annual increase of 8.8%, while international passenger traffic grew 11.3% to 60.7 million. Its cargo and mail volume rose 8.4% to nearly 2.17 million tons last year.

Turkish Airlines has a fleet of 563 aircraft, including 28 freighters. The carrier's network spans 358 destinations — 53 domestic and 305 international — across 133 countries.