Türkiye says Israel's latest attacks on Gaza prove Netanyahu has no intention of peace

Türkiye said late Sunday that Israel's latest attacks on Gaza showed once again that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government has no intention of making peace with the Palestinians.

"Netanyahu's sole objective is to displace Palestinians from their homeland and prevent the establishment of peace and stability in the region," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on its official website.

It said Netanyahu continues to take steps that undermine the fragile regional balance and sabotage mediation efforts led by countries, particularly the US.

"It has become imperative for the international community to adopt a more determined, consistent and robust stance against Netanyahu's expansionist and militarist approach, which seeks to turn the entire Middle East into a zone of conflict," the statement said.

Calling on all countries that support peace and prosperity for Palestine and the wider region, the ministry urged the international community to act with a shared sense of responsibility and uphold international law and humanitarian values.