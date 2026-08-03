Qatar, Egypt, Türkiye condemn Israel over Gaza 'violations'

Qatar, Egypt and Türkiye, which are mediating the truce in Gaza, on Monday criticised Israel after renewed strikes in the Palestinian territory reportedly killed over 20 people.

The trio said they strongly condemned what they said were "ongoing Israeli violations in the Gaza Strip, particularly the targeting of health facilities and infrastructure, and the casualties among civilians, including women and children".

The situation was "a flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law", they added in a joint statement.







