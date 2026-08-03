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News World Qatar, Egypt, Türkiye condemn Israel over Gaza 'violations'

Qatar, Egypt, Türkiye condemn Israel over Gaza 'violations'

Gaza truce mediators Qatar, Egypt, and Türkiye condemned Israel on Monday after a fresh wave of strikes reportedly killed over 20 people in the Palestinian territory.

AFP WORLD
Published August 04,2026 12:30 AM
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QATAR, EGYPT, TÜRKIYE CONDEMN ISRAEL OVER GAZA VIOLATIONS

Qatar, Egypt and Türkiye, which are mediating the truce in Gaza, on Monday criticised Israel after renewed strikes in the Palestinian territory reportedly killed over 20 people.

The trio said they strongly condemned what they said were "ongoing Israeli violations in the Gaza Strip, particularly the targeting of health facilities and infrastructure, and the casualties among civilians, including women and children".

The situation was "a flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law", they added in a joint statement.