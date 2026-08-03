Tehran not seeking escalation in region, Iranian President Pezeshkian says

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Monday Tehran does not seek to fuel tensions in the region, vowing to use its full capabilities to defend the country's security and interests.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran does not seek to escalate tensions or instability in the region. However, it will act with its full capabilities to defend the country's security, national interests, and territorial integrity," Pezeshkian said in statements carried by Press TV.

Tensions have escalated across the Middle East since the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran in February, triggering retaliatory strikes by Tehran targeting several countries across the region.

The US and Iran agreed to a ceasefire in April and subsequently signed a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding in June aimed at ending their military conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement. The deal, however, collapsed last month with the US and Iran exchanging attacks for nearly two weeks.

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump said that he canceled a planned military strike against Iran after Tehran and other Middle Eastern countries requested time to finalize the framework of a peace deal, saying Israel has joined the commitment.

Meanwhile, Pezeshkian spoke over the phone with new Hamas chief Khalil al-Hayya during which they discussed Palestinian developments and the situation in the Gaza Strip and West Bank.

A Hamas statement said Pezeshkian affirmed Iran's support for the Palestinian people and their rights.

The Iranian president also congratulated Hayya on his election as the new Hamas chief, and expressed his appreciation for the continued direct communication between the two sides, according to the statement.

On July 20, Hamas said Hayya was elected as the group leader, succeeding Yahya Sinwar, who was killed in a clash with Israeli forces in southern Gaza in October 2024.

Hayya, for his part, emphasized "the Palestinian people's commitment to their full rights and their use of legitimate means to achieve them," the statement said.

He expressed his hope for halting attacks on Iran and the return of security and stability to the region.

The call came after the Board of Peace released a draft agreement on Friday outlining the principles and implementation mechanisms for the next phase of US President Donald Trump's Gaza plan, including security, administrative and transitional arrangements in the enclave, as well as a proposed political track.