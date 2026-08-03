Israeli premier rejects ceasefire or withdrawal from Gaza under Trump’s plan

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the Board of Peace that he rejects a ceasefire or withdrawal from the Gaza Strip under US President Donald Trump's plan, according to Israeli media on Monday.

The daily Israel Hayom, citing unnamed Israeli sources, said that Netanyahu conveyed his rejection to the board's lead envoy for Gaza, Nickolay Mladenov, during their meeting on Monday.

"Israel will not withdraw from the positions it controls in Gaza, and will not cease fire," Netanyahu told Mladenov as cited by the paper.

"Hamas continues to rebuild its military capabilities and poses a direct threat to the Israeli army and the communities surrounding Gaza," he claimed.

The daily said Israel's National Security Council had earlier conveyed all of Netanyahu's reservations regarding the terms of the Gaza ceasefire roadmap to the Board of Peace and US President Donald Trump's team.

On Friday, the Board of Peace released a draft agreement outlining the principles and implementation mechanisms for the next phase of Trump's Gaza plan, including security, administrative and transitional arrangements in the enclave, as well as a proposed political track.

Meanwhile, Israel's public broadcaster KAN said the Israeli army has set three red lines regarding the 15-point framework.

According to the outlet, senior Israeli military officials are expected to present these demands during a discussion to be held on Wednesday with Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir.

The first point calls for "complete freedom of action to eliminate threats" in Gaza, KAN said.

The Israeli army also demands control over weapons in Gaza, according to the same source.

The military also opposes any partial or gradual withdrawal "unless Hamas is completely disarmed," it added.

KAN said the army's demands will be presented to the political establishment, which will have to make decisions regarding them.

Israel has killed more than 73,000 people and injured over 174,000 others in a brutal war in Gaza since October 2023.

Despite the ceasefire agreement in effect since Oct. 10, 2025, Israel has continued its attacks across the enclave, killing 1,250 Palestinians and injuring 4,110 others, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.