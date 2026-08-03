Flash floods kill 29 in Afghanistan: WHO

Afghan men clear debris and sludge following flash floods in the Dara district of Afghanistan's Panjshir province on July 23, 2026. (AFP)

Flash floods triggered by recent heavy rains have killed 29 people and injured 129 others across Afghanistan, while four people remain missing, the World Health Organization said Monday.

The floods caused casualties and widespread damage in Nuristan, Nangarhar, Laghman, Paktika, Paktia, Khost, Ghazni, Kabul, Kapisa, Panjshir, Parwan, Logar and Maidan Wardak provinces, according to a WHO report.

At least 300 households were affected in Nuristan and Laghman provinces alone.

The WHO said it has deployed three mobile health teams, in coordination with its health partners, to provide medical services to flood-affected communities.