Turkish President Erdoğan receives Iraqi premier

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday received Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Ali al-Zaidi with an official ceremony at the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek, National Education Minister Yusuf Tekin, the president's chief foreign policy and security adviser Akif Çağatay Kılıç and other officials attended the ceremony.

Al-Zaidi said Tuesday that he would discuss bilateral cooperation in investment, water resources, regional security and major infrastructure projects during his first official visit to Türkiye since taking office in May.

In a post on US social media platform X, Al-Zaidi said the visit came at the invitation of Erdoğan and was intended "to further develop the political and economic relations between the two countries."

"History, geography, culture, shared interests, and everything bring us together with Türkiye," the Iraqi premier said.

He said the talks would focus on investment, water resources, the Development Road transport project and efforts to strengthen stability in the region.

Al-Zaidi added that the two sides would also discuss launching "a number of economic and security dossiers, in a way that contributes to achieving mutual benefits for both friendly peoples."